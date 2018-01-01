Welcome to Paros
Geologically speaking, Paros has long been a Greek star; white marble drawn from the island’s interior made the island prosperous from the Early Cycladic period onwards. Most famously, the Venus de Milo was carved from Parian marble, as was Napoleon’s tomb.
The smaller island of Antiparos, 1km southwest of Paros, is easily reached by car ferry or excursion boat. To Paros' east is Naxos, separated by an 8km channel.
Top experiences in Paros
Paros activities
