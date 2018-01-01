Mykonos Catamaran Sailing Tour

Captain Michael, owner and highly experienced skipper of the catamaran, will welcome you in Ornos Bay, the starting point (a well sheltered bay south of Mykonos Town).After the traditional safety briefing, we hoist the sails up (we always prefer hoisting the sails rather than listening to the engines!) to enjoy an hour of a smooth and safe sailing on the unbelievable blue waters of the Aegean Sea . We reach first the south end of Delos and 20 minutes later the turquoise waters of Rhenia island.After a first relaxing, swimming, snorkelling stop in an unspoiled cove, we sail to another beautiful cove with crystal clear waters where we serve our delicious full fresh meal (cooked live on board by the chef/sailor!)Based on natural Greek ingredients, our 7 dishes menu includes salads, starters, grilled prawns, calamaris cooked in white wine sauce, meat and vegetables "saute" on balsamic vinegar... the best meal ever served on a boat in Mykonos! The open-bar is included (sodas, water, beer, white wine).After a last swim, it will be time to sail back to Mykonos, enjoying a nice view of Paros and Naxos on the way.According to the weather, we can also do on request a third short stop in front of the site of Delos where you can take pictures of the archaeological site from the catamaran. If you wish, we can then hire an official guide able to explain you everything about the history and the mythology of Delos.If it's too windy, enjoy an alternative itinerary where you sail along the south coast of Mykonos visiting some of the famous beaches of the island. Everything is included in the rates except the transfer to Ornos Bay (we can arrange it at a very reasonable price with our partner who runs AC buses, if it's convenient for you)