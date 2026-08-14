12 picturesque honeymoon destinations (and when to visit them)

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A honeymoon isn’t just any trip, and it’s so much more than a vacation. After you’ve said your vows, postwedding travel is a time not only to unwind but also to find yourselves in the world as a married couple. For your classic just-married, drive-into-the-sunset honeymoon, you might already have a destination in mind, or maybe you’re working within a strict time frame in which your newly marital bliss needs to align with your available PTO.

​If you know when you can go but are still deciding where to go, this list of honeymoon destinations and the best months to visit them will help you find some inspiration. And if you ever want to outsource your honeymoon planning to an expert, reach out to Lonely Planet Journeys – they specialize in creating these kinds of once-in-a-lifetime trips.

Maldives in January

Best for an overwater bungalow

Huruelhi Island, Maldives. Tashiya de Mel for Lonely Planet

It doesn’t get more romantic or picturesque than the Maldives, an island country in the Indian Ocean with over 100 hotels to choose from, each on its own private island; access to vibrant reefs; and the option to stay in an overwater bungalow. Not only is this the best place to escape the northern hemisphere's January blues, but it’s also the peak of the dry season, which means plenty of sunshine.

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Where to stay: There are many beautiful resorts with overwater bungalows, but at Milaidhoo, you can engage more with the local culture and dine at a unique gourmet restaurant serving Maldivian cuisine.

Brazil in February

Best for the southern hemisphere's summer

The beach at Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

In the southern hemisphere, February is the peak of the Brazilian summer. Cities along the coast like Rio de Janeiro and Salvador erupt with Carnaval celebrations, and you will also have the best weather to enjoy the beaches along the 4500 miles of coastline. You have a lot of incredible places to choose from as well, from the water-filled dunes in Ceará to the wild trails of Ilha Grande.

Where to stay: For a mix of wellness offerings and privacy, Awasi Santa Catarina is a stunning property about an hour north of Florianópolis.

The Caribbean in March

Best for packages

Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica. John Piekos/Getty Images

If tropical shores and rum cocktails are your idea of a perfect honeymoon, it’s really hard to go wrong with anywhere in the Caribbean, and March is the perfect month to go. Choosing an island comes down to personal preference. Adventurous couples might be drawn to the mountainous landscape of Dominica or St Lucia, while others might prefer sailing through the Bahamas.

Planning tip: On a budget? Look for a romance package. At the InterContinental in Dominica, offers on its website regularly include a couples massage.

Japan in April

Best for cherry blossoms

Showa Memorial Park in Tokyo. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

There is nothing more special than exploring Japan under the pink blooms of the cherry blossoms. Imagine starting in Tokyo, then traveling by shinkansen (bullet train) to visit the temples of Kyoto; or try out the hot springs near Kyoto. On an extended honeymoon, you can even follow the blooms through the season, moving from south to north.​

Where to stay: A ryokan (traditional inn) is a cozy accommodation you have to try at least once in Japan, and if you go to Shoaisu in Nagano Prefecture, you can have your own private onsen (hot springs).

Botswana in May

Best for a safari

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The Okavango Delta, Botswana. Daniel Lamborn/Shutterstock

There are many locales and seasons you could choose from when planning a wildlife safari, but May is the best time to experience the Okavango Delta in Botswana. Animals roam the flooded wetlands, and instead of tracking them in a jeep, you’ll follow them in a boat. The landscape at this time of year is at its most stunning and best enjoyed from an immersive safari camp when you're not on the lookout for lions and water buffalo.

Where to stay: Keep your eyes peeled on Singita Elela, which will specialize in ultraprivate experiences. Alternatively, reach out to one of our local experts in Botswana to help plan y

Italian Lakes in June

Best for shoulder season

Varenna on Lago di Como, Italy. Jan Cattaneo/Shutterstock

North of Milan, the most glamorous crevices of the Alps can be found around Lago di Como and Lago di Garda. Although the Italian Lakes are usually a high summer destination, June is the perfect time to take advantage of the shoulder season and the cooler temperatures that make sailing across the lake, going for an afternoon hike and having dinner on a terrace all the more pleasant.

Where to stay: For a honeymoon centered on resting, including a great massage and mountain views, Cape of Senses has cinematic appeal and a 20,000-sq-ft spa.

Bali in July

Best for a spiritual journey

Pura Taman Saraswati in Ubud, Bali. Munzir Rosdi/Shutterstock

A July trip to Indonesia can be tricky to pull off with the rainy season, but it is the perfect time to visit Bali. Head to Ubud to fully let go and engage your spiritual side with a purification ceremony at the Beji Griya Waterfall Temple. You can set out on adventures to a beach or volcano, or stay tucked away in the jungle like lovebirds without a care in the world.

Where to stay: Let go of all your mental and literal walls with a stay in the Avatar House at Magic Hills, a villa made completely of bamboo with a private pool.

Mallorca in August

Best for peak summer in Europe

Sa Calobra in Mallorca, Spain. Glowe/Shutterstock

Although traveling in the shoulder season is a great way to avoid crowds and save money, sometimes it’s worth it to go during the high season. With delightful beaches, nightlife, and fantastic food, the Spanish island of Mallorca is worth the peak-of-summer prices. You can spend your days relaxing at a beach club, or drive the famous Sa Calobra road for epic views of the Tramontana mountains and the Mediterranean Sea.

Where to stay: Avoid the big resorts, and go for a tranquil stay at the Valldemossa Hotel, a romantic boutique hotel that’s a short walk away from one of Spain’s most beautiful villages.

Norway in September

Best for a chance to see the northern lights

Sommarøy, Norway. Roberto Moiola/Sysaworld/Getty

In ​Norway, adventurous newlyweds can seek out inspiring natural surroundings. September can also be the most colorful time of the year: the shifting autumn colors start to highlight the beauty of the fjords and also the shorter days mean you will have a chance to catch the northern lights.

​Where to stay: Immerse yourself in nature at one of the furthest corners of the country at Isbreen The Glacier, a remote luxury glamping hotel sitting on right on the fjord.

Egypt in October

Best for ancient history

Giza, Egypt. Ebrahim Bahaa-Eldin for Lonely Planet

For couples mesmerized by history, no destination is richer than Egypt, with ancient artifacts and a legacy that stretches back 4000 years. Even if you’ve already been to the Pyramids, you can still spend a full day immersed in the Grand Egyptian Museum before continuing to Luxor via a Nile cruise or finding some time to unwind by the Red Sea.

Where to stay: Cap off a week of exploring Egypt with a proper vacation at the Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh. With direct access to the Red Sea, you’ll find some excellent snorkeling and diving conditions.

Antarctica in November

Best for a once-in-a-lifetime trip

Antarctica. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

​A honeymoon is your opportunity to take that once-in-a-lifetime trip, and no place is more worth the effort than Antarctica. The continent is at its most beautiful in November, at the start of the summer season, thanks to the fresh snow. The excitement of seeing your first iceberg can only be outdone by the sheer joy you’ll have walking among penguins.

How to get there: The most common way to travel to Antarctica is by cruise, but there are lots of styles, from larger ships to small, intimate expeditions, like Secret Atlas, which maxes out at 36 guests.

New Zealand in December

Best for adventure

Hot Water Beach on New Zealand's North Island. Fotos593/Shutterstock

Head down to the southern hemisphere to end the year with a summertime honeymoon, exploring the high-def landscapes of Aotearoa, New Zealand’s Māori language name. You can start on the North Island, driving around the Coromandel Peninsula, and dig your own hot tub out of the thermal spring sands at Hot Water Beach before catching a flight to the South Island, where the Southern Alps provide endless adventures, from Queenstown adrenaline to cruises of Milford Sound.

Where to stay: Make time for relaxation and experience the peace of rural New Zealand at a hotel like Warekauhau Country Estate.