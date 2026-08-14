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Tucked away in the forests of Kennebunkport, Maine, is Hidden Pond: part boutique resort, part nostalgic summer camp. Scattered across the sprawling property are cozy cottages, bungalows, a treetop spa, two pools, and my favorite part of the trip, Earth, the property’s organic farm-to-table restaurant.

More than just a place to stay, Hidden Pond delivers the kind of classic New England summer that I had always pictured, but didn't know where to find. Surrounded by forest and hiking trails, yet just a quick shuttle ride from the beach, the resort makes it easy to experience both the woodland charm and coastal traditions that define this part of the Pine Tree State.

About

Best for: Couples, families and foodies

Location: 354 Goose Rocks Road, Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Rooms: 56 accommodations in total. 16 two-bedroom cottages, 20 studio bungalows, and 10 treetop lodges

Price rating: High-end

Amenities: Adults-only pool, family pool, spa, farm-to-table restaurant, nightly campfire and s’mores, food truck, shuttle service

Check-in/check-out: Check-in 3pm, check-out 11am

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Why it’s worth it

Fawn's Pass Cottage at Hidden Pond Resort. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

The beautiful cottages are reason enough to book a stay. Thoughtfully designed with screened-in porches, cozy reading nooks, fully stocked kitchens and woodland-inspired interiors, they feel more like a private summer home than a hotel room. Add in thoughtful amenities, exceptional dining and complimentary activities, and Hidden Pond becomes much more than a place to rest your head overnight.

The rooms

Fawn's Pass cottage at Hidden Pond Resort in Kennebunkport, Maine. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Left: The main bedroom in the Fawn's Pass cottage at Hidden Pond. Right: A close up of the nature inspired painted mural in the Fawn's Pass cottage at Hidden Pond, Maine. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

My cottage, Fawn’s Pass, felt like stepping into my dream Pinterest board. A rustic mural, warm-toned textiles, wood paneling, soft green walls and thoughtfully chosen furnishings created a space that was both elevated and cozy.

My go-to spot quickly became the screened-in porch. Each morning, I’d take a seat and enjoy the breakfast delivered to the cottage (a delicious pastry and a thermos of coffee waiting on the front porch) before heading out for the day. And each evening I’d return to the same spot to journal with a glass of wine while being serenaded by crickets.

The kitchen at Fawn's Pass Cottage at Hidden Pond Resort. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Left: The outdoor shower at the Fawn's Pass cottage. Right: The screened-in porch at Fawn's Pass cottage, Hidden Pond, Maine. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

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But my favorite feature? The outdoor shower. Just off the spa-like bathroom, a screen door opens into a private outdoor shower surrounded by a wooden privacy fence. Showering beneath the open sky, with birds chirping overhead and the morning light filtering in through the trees, made an everyday routine feel like part of the vacation. It was just a small detail that elevated the entire stay.

The spa and pool

Left: The walkway to a treatment room at Tree Spa in Hidden Pond. Right: The inside of a treatment room at the Tree Spa in Hidden Pond, Maine. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

The adults only pool at Hidden Pond resort. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

The Tree Spa was the part of the stay I had been looking forward to most. Elevated wooden walkways lead to the treatment rooms, allowing you to walk amidst the treetops before your arrival. I booked the Bergamot Recovery ritual, their signature massage designed to relieve upper-back tension. Between the massage, warm towels and body cream, I was so relaxed that I actually fell asleep. I walked out feeling like I was floating on air.

Conveniently, the adults-only Serenity Pool is just steps away from the spa. I grabbed one of the complimentary towels from the pool hut, applied some of the provided Sun Bum sunscreen, and settled onto the nearest lounge chair with my book. Before long, a server stopped by to take my order, and I happily spent the rest of the afternoon alternating between swimming, reading and sipping on a cocktail in the sun.

The restaurant

Earth restaurant at Hidden Pond. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Earth was the absolute highlight of my stay. The property’s farm-to-table restaurant showcases seasonal ingredients sourced from its own garden and local Maine farms, resulting in a menu that feels like New England through and through.

Left: Potato leek soup with lobster, caviar, creme fraice, chive oil, and hazlenut. Right: The Maine Mussels with caramelized onions, confit garlic, white wine, cream & vadouvan. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Dinner began with the potato leek soup topped with lobster and caviar, a delicious and indulgent start to the meal. But the standout dish of the night came next: the Maine mussels. Served with caramelized onion, confit garlic, white wine cream and vadouvan, the broth was so good that I actually wrote in my notes, “I’d like to fill a swimming pool with this.” Bright, buttery and deeply comforting, it was the kind of dish you immediately crave again upon finishing.

I was fortunate enough to try various items on the menu, including the barley risotto with local mushrooms, peas and truffle butter, as well as the phenomenal roasted carrots glazed with honey and topped with local feta. My New York strip also arrived perfectly cooked alongside its potato puree, king trumpet mushrooms and asparagus.

Left: New York strip with potato puree and roasted carrots. Right: Sassafras and sarsaparilla glazed doughnuts. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

By the time dessert arrived, I couldn’t imagine having another bite. The chef kindly let me sample three options: a rich chocolate cake, a decadent blueberry cheesecake and warm house-made donuts glazed with sassafras and sarsaparilla, served with vanilla ice cream. Everything was exceptional, but the donuts were the clear standout and a perfect ending to an unforgettable meal.

Activities

One of the organic garden's at Hidden Pond resort, Kennebunkport, Maine. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Left: Watercolor class in the outdoor art studio at Hidden Pond, Maine. Right: Outdoor yoga class at Hidden Pond, Maine. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

One of Hidden Pond’s biggest draws is the lineup of complimentary activities that give it that “adult summer camp, but luxury” vibe. During my stay, I took my very first yoga class, and the welcoming instructor made it feel approachable from the moment I rolled out my mat. Later that afternoon, it was time for a watercolor class taught by a local artist in a charming outdoor studio at the edge of the garden. We each found a quiet spot to paint among the flowers, and the entire experience felt meditative and relaxing. The best part? I came away with a personal souvenir to remember the trip by.

Accessibility

The resort has a range of accessible features, including ADA-compliant guest rooms, accessible routes throughout the property, accessible parking and a self-operating pool lift. The resort does have some gravel paths and stairs, so I’d recommend reaching out before booking if you have specific needs. The team was consistently warm and accommodating throughout and can help match guests with the accommodations best suited for their needs.

Best things to do nearby

Left: Chilled Shrimp Cocktail & a mocktail at The Tides restaurant Right: Lobster Fettuccine at The Tides restaurant. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

The Tides restaurant in Kennebunkport, Maine. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

One of the best perks of staying at Hidden Pond is the complimentary shuttle service, which runs to both downtown Kennebunkport and to its sister property, The Tides Beach Club. During my stay, I took the shuttle to The Tides for dinner, where I dined on the lobster fettuccine and fresh shrimp cocktail with a waterfront backdrop. Afterward, I simply crossed the street to Goose Rocks Beach for an evening walk along the ocean before catching the shuttle back to the resort. It was the perfect ending to this New England summer escape.