Stephen King. Lobster. L.L. Bean boots. Craft beer. Yes, the cliches about Maine are true, but Maine is a diverse state with an abundance of natural beauty from its rugged coastline surrounded by blueberry barrens to its peaceful pine forests punctured by jagged granite peaks.

There are a million ways Maine’s bounty shows up here. Lace up your hiking boots and see Maine from above the treeline, or grab a rod and flyfish along the Androscoggin River. If you’re a foodie, you’re in luck. With fresh seafood caught that morning and plenty of farms throughout the state, chefs are creative, and you’ll leave wanting more. Plus, Maine’s history is rich with craftspeople using the state’s natural resources to showcase the best of land and sea. (Did you know that earmuffs were invented in Maine?)

Here’s a guide to exploring all the unexpected ways Maine’s natural wonders make this corner of the country so spectacular.

Left: 5 Islands Lobster Co. Right: Apple picking at School house Farm. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet (2)

Advertisement

When should I go to Maine?

Mainers will joke that there are six seasons in Maine: summer, fall, stick season, winter, spring, and mud season. The best time of year to visit the Pine Tree State depends on your interests. Summer is by far the busiest, especially along the coast and Maine’s many lakes. The weather is the best with long, hot days to enjoy sailing, watersports and nights around the campfire.

As soon as the temperature starts to drop, the leaves change into a kaleidoscope of colors that attracts people from around the world. Winter is long and cold in Maine, so it’s perfect for skiing, ice fishing, or snowmobiling. Maine’s western mountains are the perfect winter playground. Bundle up!

Spring is underrated as many seasonal businesses are just opening their doors as the lupines begin to bloom along the highways. But for me, September is the best month to visit Maine. The days are warm, the nights are crisp, and the lines at the local lobster pounds are shorter.

The Mahoosuc Mountains at Sunday River. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet

How much time should I spend in Maine?

Maine’s cities can be explored over a long weekend, but if you have more time on your hands, at least a week or two will allow you to see the natural diversity the state offers. For a long weekend, focus on Portland, Kennebunk, or Camden/Rockland. For a week or more, split your time between a coastal region and the mountains.

Top things to do in Maine

Nicknamed “Vacationland,” Maine has been attracting visitors from near and far for centuries. Its natural, rugged beauty provides the perfect backdrop for artists and photographers while providing the abundance of activities for outdoor enthusiasts.

To experience Maine from a local’s perspective, explore the lesser known regions in the Pine Tree State.

Left: Lunch at 5 Islands Lobster. Right: Farm tour and oyster shucking demo at Glidden. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet (2)

Get fresh seafood and other quintessential bites

Extending from Brunswick north to Belfast, Maine’s Midcoast is a vibrant destination dotted with quaint coastal towns where the seafood is fresh off the boats that morning. Stop in Georgetown for an informal seafood crawl. Start with a farm tour and tasting at Eros Oyster followed by lobster rolls at Five Islands Lobster Co.

Lobster can be found on almost every menu along the coast. There are so many ways to eat a lobster from whole lobsters to lobster rolls to lobster chowder. Pair your lobster dinner with Maine clams, oysters and local fish chowders for the ultimate seafood feast. Make sure you wear the bib as things can get messy.

Don’t be surprised when you see our hot dogs are red. These “red snappers” are famous and just as tasty as any other hot dog. They just have a little “snap” to them! For a sweet treat, you won’t go wrong with a homemade whoopie pie or blueberry pie. Top with Gifford’s Ice Cream for a true a la mode experience.

Maine is home to over 175 craft breweries. There is a Maine Beer Trail with a passport that connects over 100 of the breweries across the state. Maine is famous for its New England IPA, which many breweries and pubs will have on tap.

Advertisement

Left: Owl Head Lighthouse. Right: Views from a sunset sail with Bufflehead. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet (2)

Hike the tallest mountain on the Atlantic Coast

Known as the “Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast,” Acadia National Park was the first national park established east of the Mississippi in 1919. Acadia offers unrivaled coastal beauty and activities for both leisurely hikers and adrenaline junkies. Most people will spend about three days here, which is enough time to take in the park highlights like the Park Loop Road, the carriage trails and Cadillac Mountain. But you could easily spend more than a week exploring the rich indigenous history and hiking trails.

Wake up early to hike up Cadillac Mountain for sunrise. For part of the year, it’s the first place in the United States to see the sun. Relax on the sandy shores of Echo Lake or Sand Beach. Rock climbing is popular along the rocky cliffs of the island. Avoid the summer crowds and head over to the lesser known part of the park on Schoodic Peninsula or take the ferry to Isle au Haut.

The Historic Sunday River Covered Bridge. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet

Explore the trails in Bethel

Bethel is a classic New England mountain town with white church steeples, old brick farmhouses, and incredible fall foliage. Built in 1872 and known locally as the Artist’s Covered Bridge, the town's Sunday River Bridge is a popular photo spot during the fall months when the leaves are popping with colors.

Bethel is quickly becoming a top mountain biking destination in Maine. The Bethel Village Trails is a network of six easy to moderate single track trails in the heart of Bethel that is perfect for beginners. Nearby Mt Abram in Greenwood offers lift service trails for all levels of riders. Bikes can be rented in several shops in town. Recover from your long day on two wheels with a pint at Oxbow Beer Garden in Oxford.

Eric of Village Handraft; his space doubles as his store and his workspace. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet

Left: Views of the bay from a sunset sail with Bufflehead. Right: Aboard Bufflehead sailing charters. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet (2)

Discover Maine’s artists and craftspeople

Maine is largely a state of small businesses, many of which are artisans and craftspeople who are inspired by the state’s natural resources and beauty.

Route 1 extends from Fort Kent in the north to Kittery in the south and is dotted with quintessential Maine villages along the way. Many villages are home to local shops selling Maine Made products. On your way to Acadia, stop in villages like Wiscasset where you can pick up hand-carved spoons at Village Handcraft. Camden and Rockland, often seen on postcards, features shops selling art, pottery, clothing and more from local artists. Shop for souvenirs before embarking on a sailing tour in Penobscot Bay.

Elsewhere, visit the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum in Bethel to discover minerals and gems from Maine to the moon! If tourmaline catches your eye, be sure to visit Lynda Rasco of Harvest Gold to learn how to make beautiful jewelry to remember your trip to Maine.

Left: The sauna at Waterstruck Wellness. Right: Wellness Waterstruck property. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet (2)

Spend a little “me time” along the coast

While Maine is known for its countless outdoor activities that will keep you busy for months, the state is also a great destination for relaxing and self-indulgence. After a long weekend of hiking the granite peaks, stop by Waterstruck Wellness in Newcastle for a traditional Nordic spa experience nestled among the pines.

For a more traditional spa experience, Cliff House in Ogunquit offers luxurious spa treatments on cliffs overlooking the wild Atlantic Ocean. Trade the ocean for the forest and visit Hidden Pond for peace and tranquility in Kennebunkport. Whatever you choose, the air is fresh and your body will thank you later.

The Rangeley Lakes region. Cappi Thompson/Getty Images

Get wild in Rangeley

Nestled in Maine’s western mountains, the Rangeley Lakes Region is an outdoor person’s paradise. With six large lakes, over 190 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, Saddleback ski resort, and countless hiking trails, there is something to keep you busy year-round in Rangeley.

During the winter months, Rangeley is a destination for winter sports, including skiing at Saddleback and snowmobiling the many trails that extend all the way to Canada.

During the warmer months, Rangeley is a great place to spot moose. The majestic animals are often seen munching on aquatic plants along the many waterways. Rent kayaks or paddleboards and enjoy the hot summer days on Rangeley Lake.

Rangeley is a prime leaf peeping spot during the fall. Hike Berry Picker’s Trail up Saddleback Ridge for incredible views and to high five through-hikers on the Appalachian Trail. For a less strenuous view, stop at the Height of Land along the Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway for one of the best views in New England.

Guests arriving at Primo for dinner service. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet

Left: Chef Kelly in the gardens of Primo farm to table restaurant. Right: Dinner at Primo. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet (2)

Have an original farm-to-fork experience

Maine is well known for its lobsters and blueberries, but the state is quickly becoming known for its food scene. In 2018, Bon Appetit named Portland the Restaurant City of the Year. Outside of Maine’s largest city, you’ll find many restaurants with delicious fare.

Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport is a luxury resort hidden among the trees with an award-winning farm-to-table restaurant, Earth at Hidden Pond. Founded by two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, Primo in Rockland is a seasonal farm-to-table restaurant featuring fresh ingredients from its farm.

Apple picking at School House Farm in Warren. Justin Kaneps for Lonely Planet

My favorite thing to do in Maine

Head off the beaten path and explore the winding backroads and small towns. Downeast Maine is filled with quiet lakes perfect for a sunset paddle, photogenic rugged granite coastlines, and some of the nicest people you’ll meet. Just know that you might not be able to understand them as the accent gets thicker the further north and east you go!

Celebrate Fourth of July in Eastport. Visit the candy-striped lighthouse at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse and wave to Canada from the shores. And if you’re in Maine in August, eat all the blueberry pie at the annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival.