Packed with vistas of rocky shores, picturesque lighthouses and tranquil forests, a drive through Acadia National Park may be the most beautiful island road trip in America, especially during a New England summer.

This driving route swoops up Cadillac Mountain and rolls past cliffs on Mt Desert Island, through and beyond the Park Loop Rd. We’ve included where to pull over and how to get to the next stop – but be sure to explore on foot and by bike wherever you can. Be mindful that, due to staffing cuts, the National Park Service is stretched this year. Travelers can expect longer wait times, fewer services and the potential closures of certain areas. Stay prepared with this guide.

Duration: 3 days

Distance: 112 miles

Best time to go: May through October for good weather and open facilities.

Advertisement

Shuttles: With millions of visitors coming to the park each summer, traffic and parking can be a hassle. If you prefer to leave the driving to someone else, on arrival, drive the Park Loop Rd straight through for the views and the driving experience. Then get around via the Island Explorer, which is free with park admission, for the remainder of the trip. Shuttles run along 10 routes that connect visitors to trails, carriage roads, beaches, campgrounds and in-town destinations. They can even carry mountain bikes.

Start: Hulls Cove Visitor Center

Before zooming into Bar Harbor on ME 3, stop at the park visitor center to get the lay of the land and pay the admission fee. Inside, head directly to the large diorama, which provides a helpful overview of Mount Desert Island (MDI). From the visitor center, the best initiation to the park is to drive the 27-mile Park Loop Rd, which links the park’s highlights in the eastern section of MDI. It’s one-way (traveling clockwise) for most of its length.

The drive: From the visitor center, turn right onto the Park Loop Rd, not ME 3 (which leads into Bar Harbor). Take in a nice view of Frenchman Bay on your left before passing the spur to ME 233. A short distance ahead, turn left to begin the one-way loop on the Park Loop Rd.

Stop 1: Sieur de Monts Spring

Nature lovers and history buffs will enjoy a stop at the Sieur de Monts Spring area at the intersection of ME 3 and the Park Loop Rd. Here, you’ll find a nature center and the summer-only branch of the Abbe Museum, which sits in a lush, nature-like setting. Twelve of Acadia’s biospheres are displayed in miniature at the Wild Gardens of Acadia, from bog to coniferous woods to meadow. Botany enthusiasts will appreciate the plant labels. There are also some amazing stone-step trails here, appearing out of the talus as if by magic.

The drive: If you wish to avoid driving the full park loop, follow ME 3 from here into Bar Harbor. Push on for the full experience – you won’t regret it.

Precipice Trail, Acadia National Park. Shoshana Weissmann/Shutterstock

Stop 2: Precipice Trail

What’s the most exciting way to get a bird’s-eye view of the park? By climbing up to where the birds are. Two "ladder trails" cling to the sides of exposed cliffs on the northeastern section of the Park Loop Rd, dubbed Ocean Dr. If you’re fit and the season’s right, tackle the first of the ladder trails, the steep, challenging 1.6-mile Precipice Trail, which climbs the east face of Champlain Mountain on iron rungs and ladders. It truly is a challenging hike so make sure youʻve got plenty of water and everyone in your group can handle the steeps and ladder rung climbs. Note that the trail is typically closed from late spring to mid-August because it’s a nesting area for peregrine falcons. If it’s closed, you might catch volunteers and staff monitoring the birds through scopes from the trailhead parking lot.

The drive: Continue south on the Park Loop Rd. The Beehive Trail starts 100ft north of the Sand Beach parking area.

Stop 3: Beehive Trail and Sand Beach

Another challenging, but rewarding ladder trail is the Beehive Trail. The 0.8-mile climb includes ladders, rungs, narrow wooden bridges and scrambling – with steep dropoffs. As with the Precipice Trail, it’s recommended that you descend via a nearby walking route rather than climbing down. Don’t let the crowds keep you away from Sand Beach. It’s home to one of the few sandy shorelines in the park. You don’t have to visit in the middle of the day to appreciate its charms; beat the crowds early in the morning, or visit at night, especially for the Stars over Sand Beach program. During these free one-hour talks, lie on the beach, look up at the sky and listen to rangers share stories and science about the stars. Even if you miss the talk, the eastern coastline along Ocean Dr is worth checking out at night, when you can watch the Milky Way slip right into the ocean.

Advertisement

The drive: Swoop south past the crashing waves of Thunder Hole. If you want to exit the loop road, turn right onto Otter Cliff Rd, which hooks up to ME 3 north into Bar Harbor. Otherwise, pass Otter Point then follow the road inland past Wildwood Stables.

The clear waters of Jordan Pond. Paget Kidd/Shutterstock

Stop 4: Jordan Pond House

Share hiking stories with other nature lovers at the lodge-like Jordan Pond House, where afternoon tea has been a tradition since the late 1800s. Steaming pots of Earl Grey come with hot popovers (hollow rolls made with egg batter) and strawberry jam. Eat on the broad lawn overlooking the lake. On clear days, the glassy waters of the 176-acre Jordan Pond reflect the image of Mt Penobscot like a mirror. After finishing your tea, take the 3.2-mile nature trail around the pond.

Stay: Harbourside Inn is a shingled 1880s summer cottage with 14 homey, antique-furnished rooms and suites. Many rooms have fireplaces, and a number have kitchenettes. For a more luxurious stay, guests have been arriving at The Asticou Hotel since the days of steamer trunks and whalebone corsets. Overlooking Northeast Harbor, the grand, gray-shingled main building has sunny rooms and Victorian furnishings. There’s also a restaurant with sweeping views.

The drive: From the pull-off almost 2 miles north of Jordan Pond House, look up for the rock precariously perched atop South Bubble. Continue north to access Cadillac Mountain Rd.

Sunset on Cadillac Summit Road. Leelahope Photography/Shutterstock

Stop 5: Cadillac Mountain

Don’t leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5-mile Cadillac Mountain Summit loop. The summit is a popular place in the early morning because it’s long been touted as the first spot in the US to see the sunrise. The truth? It is, but only between October 7 and March 6. The crown is passed to northern coastal towns the rest of the year because of the tilt of the earth. But, hey, the sunset is always a good bet.

The drive: Drunk on the views, complete the loop road and exit the park, heading for your accommodations or next destination. But consider finding a parking lot to tackle walking trails, or heading to Bar Harbor to hire bikes.

Stop 6: Carriage Roads

John D Rockefeller Jr, a lover of old-fashioned horse carriages, gifted Acadia some 45 miles of crisscrossing carriage roads. Made from crushed stone, the roads are free from cars and are popular with cyclists, hikers and equestrians. Several of them fan out from Jordan Pond House, but if the lot is too crowded, continue north to the parking area at Eagle Lake on US 233 to link to the carriage road network. If you’re planning to explore by bike, the Bicycle Express Shuttle runs to Eagle Lake from the Bar Harbor Village Green from late June through September. Pick up a Carriage Road User’s Map at the visitor center.

The drive: Keeping the scenic drive going before you head for the bright lights of Bar Harbor, take a detour. Drive ME 233 toward the western part of MDI, connecting to ME 198 west, then drop south on ME 102 toward Southwest Harbor. Pass Echo Lake Beach and Southwest Harbor, then bear left onto ME 102A for a dramatic rise up and back into the park near the seawall.

Historic landmark Bass Harbor Head Light in Mount Desert Island. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Stop 7: Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse

There is only one lighthouse on Mount Desert Island, and it sits in the somnolent village of Bass Harbor in the far southwest corner of the park. Built in 1858, the 36ft lighthouse still has a Fresnel lens from 1902. It’s in a beautiful location that’s many photographers’ favorite. The lighthouse is a Coast Guard residence, so you can’t go inside, but you can take photos. You can also walk to the coast on two easy trails near the property: the Ship Harbor Trail, a 1.2-mile loop, and the Wonderland Trail, a 1.4-mile roundtrip. These trails are spectacular ways to get through the forest and to the coast, which looks different from the coast on Ocean Dr.

The drive: For a lollipop loop, return on ME 102A to ME 102 through the village of Bass Harbor. Follow ME 102, then ME 233 to Bar Harbor.

Bar Harbor, Maine. Cavan-Images/Shutterstock

Stop 8: Bar Harbor

Tucked on the rugged coast in the shadows of Acadia’s mountains, Bar Harbor is a busy gateway town with a J Crew joie de vivre. Restaurants, taverns and boutiques are scattered along Main St, Mt Desert St and Cottage St. Shops sell everything from books to camping gear to handicrafts and art. For a fascinating collection of natural artifacts related to Maine’s Native American heritage, visit the Abbe Museum. The collection holds more than 50,000 objects, such as pottery, tools, combs and fishing instruments spanning the last 2000 years, including contemporary pieces.

Spend the rest of the afternoon, or early evening, exploring the area by water. Sign up in Bar Harbor for a half-day or sunset sea-kayaking trip. Both Maine State Kayak Tours and Coastal Kayaking Tours offer guided trips along the jagged coast.

Stay: The Salt Cottages is a revamped, old-school motor lodge outfitted with simple, chic design and Matouk linens. It is a great option for families, with a volleyball net, game room, outdoor pool and on-site cafe. If youʻre super tuckered from a long, active day in the park, grab a six-pack of Gearyʻs or a bottle of rosé and order takeout lobster rolls from Bar Harbor Lobster Bakes to eat at the picnic tables poolside.

The drive: There’s another part of the park you haven’t yet explored. Reaching it involves a 44-mile drive (north on Rte 3 to US 1, following it about 17 miles to ME 186 S). ME 186 passes through Winter Harbor and then links to Schoodic Point Loop Rd. It’s about an hour’s drive one way. Alternatively, hop on a Downeast Windjammer ferry from the pier beside the Bar Harbor Inn.

End: Schoodic Peninsula

The Schoodic Peninsula is the only section of Acadia National Park that’s part of the mainland. It’s also home to the Schoodic Loop Rd, a mostly one-way, rugged and woodsy drive with splendid views of Mount Desert Island and Cadillac Mountain. You’re more likely to see a moose here than on MDI – what moose wants to cross a bridge?

There’s an excellent campground near the entrance, then a picnic area at Frazer Point. Further along the loop, turn right for a short ride to Schoodic Point, a 440ft-high promontory with ocean views. The full loop from Winter Harbor is 11.5 miles. If you’re planning to come by ferry, you could rent a bike beforehand at Bar Harbor Bicycle Shop – the loop road’s smooth surface and easy hills make it ideal for cycling. In July and August, the Island Explorer Schoodic shuttle bus runs from Winter Harbor to the peninsula ferry terminal and around the Schoodic Loop Road. It does not link to Bar Harbor.