The Costa del Sol’s bastion of bling is, like most towns along this stretch of coast, a two-sided coin. Standing centre stage in the tourist showroom is the 'Golden Mile', a conspicuously extravagant collection of star-studded clubs, shiny restaurants and expensive hotels stretching as far as Puerto Banús, the flashiest marina on the coast, where black-tinted Mercs slide along a quay populated by luxury yachts.
Marbella
This superb private art museum exhibits works by primarily Latin American and European artists in bright, well-lit galleries. Part of a nonprofit…
Marbella
At the heart of Marbella's casco antiguo is the extremely pretty Plaza de los Naranjos, dating back to 1485, with tropical plants, palms, orange trees and…
Marbella
This small art museum in the old town includes works by some of the great masters, including Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró and Salvador Dalí, among the work of…
