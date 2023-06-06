Marbella

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Marbella harbor,Costa del Sol,Spain

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The Costa del Sol’s bastion of bling is, like most towns along this stretch of coast, a two-sided coin. Standing centre stage in the tourist showroom is the 'Golden Mile', a conspicuously extravagant collection of star-studded clubs, shiny restaurants and expensive hotels stretching as far as Puerto Banús, the flashiest marina on the coast, where black-tinted Mercs slide along a quay populated by luxury yachts.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Ralli

    Museo Ralli

    Marbella

    This superb private art museum exhibits works by primarily Latin American and European artists in bright, well-lit galleries. Part of a nonprofit…

  • Plaza de los Naranjos

    Plaza de los Naranjos

    Marbella

    At the heart of Marbella's casco antiguo is the extremely pretty Plaza de los Naranjos, dating back to 1485, with tropical plants, palms, orange trees and…

  • Museo del Grabado Español

    Museo del Grabado Español

    Marbella

    This small art museum in the old town includes works by some of the great masters, including Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró and Salvador Dalí, among the work of…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Marbella with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Marbella