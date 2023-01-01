This superb private art museum exhibits works by primarily Latin American and European artists in bright, well-lit galleries. Part of a nonprofit foundation with four other museums (in Chile, Uruguay and Israel), its wide-ranging, regularly rotating exhibitions include sculptures by Salvador Dalí, vibrant contemporary paintings by Argentinian surrealist Alicia Carletti and Peruvian artist Herman Braun-Vega, and works by heavyweights like Joan Miró, Henry Moore and Giorgio de Chirico. It's 6km west of central Marbella near Puerto Banús.