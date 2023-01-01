Several landscaped terraces give access to La Mina, an Islamic stairway of nearly two hundred steps cut into the rock all the way down to the river at the bottom of the gorge. These steps enabled Ronda to maintain water supplies when it was under attack. It was also the point where Christian troops forced entry in 1485. The steps are dark, steep and wet in places. Take care.

The landscaped terraces were the work of French landscape architect Jean-Claude Forestier in 1912. Forestier was also responsible for Seville's Parque de María Luisa.