Native Ronda artist Joaquín Peinado was an amigo and contemporary of Picasso's, a fact reflected in his work, with its strong abstract lines, flirtations with cubism and seeming obsession with female nudes. Nearly two hundred of his pieces are displayed in the 18th-century Palacio Marqueses de Moctezuma, a typically Andalucian space that's been fitted with a plush minimalist interior.