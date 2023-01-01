This crazy, cluttered museum is the private collection of Juan Antonio Lara Jurado, who has been a collector since the age of 10. Now in his 80s, he still lives above the museum. You name it, it's here: priceless, historic collections of clocks, weapons, radios, gramophones, sewing machines, telephones, typewriters, smoking pipes, opera glasses, Spanish fans, scales, cameras, carriages and far, far more.

There's a grisly exhibit on the Inquisition with various torture apparatus, including head crushers and stocks. Then there's the witchcraft room, which kids, in particular, will love. Think pickled toads and the like.