This small museum is dedicated to the banditry for which central Andalucía was once renowned. Old prints reflect that when the youthful bandoleros (bandits) were not being shot, hanged or garrotted by the authorities, they were stabbing each other in the back, literally as much as figuratively. You can pick up your fake pistol or catapult at the gift shop.
Museo del Bandolero
Ronda
