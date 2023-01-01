Straddling the dramatic gorge of the Río Guadalevín (Deep River) is Ronda's most recognisable sight, the towering Puente Nuevo, so named not because it's particularly new (building started in 1759) but because it's newer than the Puente Viejo. A rather lacklustre interpretive centre documenting the bridge's history sits directly underneath. You'll get better bridge views from above, or from the Sendero Los Molinos, which runs along the bottom of the gorge. The bridge separates the old and new towns.