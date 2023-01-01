In existence for more than 200 years, this is one of Spain's oldest bullrings and the site of some of the most important events in bullfighting history. A visit is a way of learning about this deep-rooted Spanish tradition without actually attending a bullfight. The on-site Museo Taurino is crammed with memorabilia such as blood-spattered costumes worn by 1990s star Jesulín de Ubrique. It also includes artwork by Picasso and photos of famous fans such as Orson Welles and Ernest Hemingway.

Built by Martín Aldehuela, the bullring is admired for its soft sandstone hues and galleried arches. At 66m in diameter, it is also the largest and, therefore, most dangerous bullring in Spain, yet it only seats 5000 spectators – a tiny number compared with the huge 50,000-seat bullring in Mexico City. Behind the Plaza de Toros, spectacular clifftop views open out from Paseo de Blas Infante and the nearby Alameda del Tajo park.