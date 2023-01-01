Castillo de Jimena

Jimena's romantically ruined 13th-century Nasrid castle, built on Roman ruins, once formed part of a defence line stretching from Olvera down through Setenil de las Bodegas, Zahara de la Sierra, Castellar de la Frontera and Algeciras to Tarifa. It was taken by the Christians in 1456.

Note the Islamic cisterns and the remains of an ancient rock-carved Mozarabic church known as El Baño de la Reina Mora (the Moorish Queen's Bath), plus the remnants of a 1st-century Roman gate built into the Moorish entrance arch.