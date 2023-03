In an elegant glass-domed building surrounded by lush landscaping, Estepona's Orchidarium houses 1500 species of orchid – the largest collection in Europe – as well as 5000 subtropical plants, flowers and trees and an impressive artificial waterfall. It's a delightful oasis in the middle of town, perfect for an afternoon stroll.

A meandering path takes you through the exhibition space and past a dramatic 17m-high waterfall; the sound of water acts as a soothing backdrop to your visit.