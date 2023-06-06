Shop
Estepona was one of the first resorts to attract foreign residents and tourists almost 50 years ago and, despite the surrounding development, the centre of the town still has a cosy, old-fashioned feel. There's good reason for that: Estepona’s roots date back to the 4th century. Centuries later, during the Moorish era, the town was an important and prosperous centre due to its strategic proximity to the Strait of Gibraltar.
In an elegant glass-domed building surrounded by lush landscaping, Estepona's Orchidarium houses 1500 species of orchid – the largest collection in Europe…
Modest collection that testifies to Estepona's 4th-century roots, with many of the displayed pieces dug out of offshore shipwrecks, often by local divers…
Shares digs with the tourist office and spreads six centuries of low-key art over three well-laid-out floors.
