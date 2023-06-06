Estepona

The beautiful Estepona, little town in the province of Malaga, Spain.

Estepona was one of the first resorts to attract foreign residents and tourists almost 50 years ago and, despite the surrounding development, the centre of the town still has a cosy, old-fashioned feel. There's good reason for that: Estepona’s roots date back to the 4th century. Centuries later, during the Moorish era, the town was an important and prosperous centre due to its strategic proximity to the Strait of Gibraltar.

  • Orchidarium

    Orchidarium

    Estepona

    In an elegant glass-domed building surrounded by lush landscaping, Estepona's Orchidarium houses 1500 species of orchid – the largest collection in Europe…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    Estepona

    Modest collection that testifies to Estepona's 4th-century roots, with many of the displayed pieces dug out of offshore shipwrecks, often by local divers…

  • Colección Arte Garó

    Colección Arte Garó

    Estepona

    Shares digs with the tourist office and spreads six centuries of low-key art over three well-laid-out floors.

