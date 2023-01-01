Virgen de la Peña

If you walk past the ayuntamiento (town hall), you will reach this grotto where the Virgin is said to have appeared to two children who were led here by a dove in 1586. Within the clifftop cave is a flower-adorned altar in front of an image of the Virgin, plus some religious vestments and silverwork in glass cases. It's a poignant spot despite the barrage of visitors.

During the annual village procession on 8 September, the effigy of the Virgin is carried 2km up to the Ermita del Calvario, a tiny chapel built by Carmelite brothers. Black-iron crosses mark a short walking trail that leads up to the hermitage.