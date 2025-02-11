Juxtaposing old-school Nordic tranquillity and modern European dynamism, Helsinki is a forward-thinking city that manages to keep its Finnish character intact while becoming increasingly international in outlook.

A city in perpetual motion, Helsinki may lack the medieval architecture of Tallinn, Stockholm and Riga, but it compensates amply in the form of liveable spaces, quirky contemporary buildings and a thriving design culture.

Visit the capital of Finland in winter and you’ll find a snowy-white city lit up by Christmas lights, where icy temperatures are forgotten on trips to steaming saunas and world-class museums. Come in summer and enjoy alfresco nightlife, music festivals, open-air harbor markets and excursions to forests and beaches where you can make the most of the long, long days.

Not sure where to start? Consider adding these 20 best things to do to your Helsinki bucket list.

Market stalls at Kauppatori in Helsinki overflow with berries in summer. Tim Bird for Lonely Planet

1. Discover the historic markets of Helsinki

Helsinki is a city that mixes tradition and modernity, and its many markets are the perfect embodiment of this philosophy. From bustling outdoor stalls to charming indoor halls, every market offers something unique.

Helsinki’s historic Kauppatori Market Square in the city center comes to life in summer, when stalls serving fresh peas, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and cloudberries line up along the waterfront around the 1835 Keisarinnankivi (Tsarina's Stone) obelisk, alongside street food and souvenir stalls.

Close to Kauppatori, the Vanha Kauppahalli (Old Market Hall) features stall after stall selling traditional Finnish food and international flavors. Built in 1889, the market hall regularly features in listings of the world's best food spots, and you can sample everything from cloudberry jam to pickled herring. Try the traditional creamy salmon soup at Café Story, or sit at the Erikssonin oyster bar for oysters hailed as the best in Helsinki.

If you’re looking for somewhere to stop for a coffee or find gifts, pop into early-20th-century Hakaniemi Hall, a covered market on Hämeentie spread across two floors. Reopened in 2022 after renovations, it houses a popular food court and spaces dedicated to crafts, textiles and flowers.

For interesting finds, check out the Hietalahti Flea Market, a popular shopping stop at the western end of Bulevardi. Stalls sell a large selection of secondhand clothing and unexpected surprises of all sorts; the market is most active on Saturday and Sunday.

Planning tip: In summer, grab some lunch ingredients from Kauppatori or the Vanha Kauppahalli before taking a short ferry ride to Suomenlinna island for a picnic.

Helsinki's domed cathedral is the most striking landmark in the center. f11photo/Shutterstock

2. Admire the grandeur of Helsinki Cathedral

Rising above Senaatintori (Senate Sq), Helsinki Cathedral – Tuomiokirkko to locals – dominates the city skyline. The cathedral was constructed between 1830 and 1852 to honor Tsar Nicholas I of Russia, who also governed Finland as Grand Duke during the country’s century of Russian rule.

On the cathedral's roof, statues of the Apostles keep watch over people pausing to snap photos and chat on the steps dropping down to the square. The cathedral was designed by German architect Carl Ludvig Engel, but the statues were a later addition – it was only after Engel's death that people noticed that the church's proportions were not in perfect symmetry.

3. Stroll through Esplanadi park

Lined with cafes and shops, the leafy strip of parkland known as Esplanadi is a breath of sophistication in the middle of Helsinki. This is where Finland's cultural elite has gathered since the late 19th century, and the surrounding buildings and parklands have a tangibly Central European feel.

Famous Helsinki residents from composer Jean Sibelius to painter Akseli Gallen-Kallela met in Esplanadi's fabulous, chandelier-decked Kappeli pavilion, eating and drinking till the small hours of the morning. The restaurant here is still loved by locals and visitors, as are the many pavement cafes along Pohjoisesplanadi.

Planning tip: Visit Esplanadi during the summer, when regular free concerts take place on the Espa Stage opposite the Kappeli restaurant.

With stores dotted around Helsinki, Marimekko is one of Finland's most recognizable brands. Violetta Teetor for Lonely Planet

4. Enjoy inspired shopping in Helsinki’s Design District

Helsinki’s dedication to design is visible on every corner, and visitors can dive in by exploring the great shopping opportunities in the city's Design District. Some 200 shops sell everything from fashions to home decor and lifestyle products, bringing together a lively community of creatives, crafters and artists in Helsinki’s central avenues.

The Design District is roughly bound by Senate Sq, Kampii, Bulevardi and Korkeavuorenkatu. With its bright patterns and high-quality fabrics, iconic brand Marimekko is an international symbol of Finnish style, with a popular showroom on Aleksanterinkatu. Lesser-known boutiques such as Annankatu's Lokal, focusing on handcrafted furniture and ceramics, are equally loved by locals.

Other evergreen brands to look out for include Iittala, producing glassware and ceramics since the late 19th century, and Fiskars, the oldest Finnish company still in operation, known for its orange-handled scissors.

5. Have a stroll among the picturesque wooden houses of Käpylä

At the end of WWI, the capital of newly independent Finland saw major redevelopments to solve the housing shortage created by the conflict. Architect Martti Välikangas was commissioned to design a new residential area in the Käpylä area of Helsinki to offer affordable homes to the working classes.

The neighborhood – often referred to as “wooden Käpylä” – was completed in 1925 in the Nordic Classicism style. It stands in sharp contrast with Helsinki’s modern core, with its colorful collection of low-rise timber houses surrounded by greenery. Experience it on a stroll along tree-lined Pohjolankatu, the neighborhood's main artery.

Planning tip: Before you visit, learn more about Finnish wooden architecture at the Museum of Finnish Architecture on Kasarmikatu.

The Ateneum Art Museum is an important hub for Finnish creativity. Atosan/Shutterstock

6. Discover Finnish creativity at the Ateneum Art Museum & Kiasma

Opposite Helsinki Central’s iconic, Eliel Saarinen-designed Central Railway Station, the Ateneum Art Museum forms part of the Finnish National Gallery. The art collection here covers everything from 18th-century rococo works to the output of 20th-century art movements, and it provides a crash course on Finnish art.

Notable Finnish works include Eero Järnefelt's paintings of people and landscapes from Koli National Park in the Finnish Lakeland, Akseli Gallen-Kallela's paintings of scenes from Finland's national epic, the Kalevala, and Helene Schjerfbeck's striking portraits, as well as masterpieces from the likes of Paul Cézanne and Edvard Munch.

Nearby, the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma has a mix of foreign and Finnish exhibitions and runs tours in English every other Friday.

Planning tip: Be sure to check out the striking architecture of the railway station at the center of Rautatientori, which is famous for its pink granite facade and statues of Lyhdynkantajat ("Lantern Bearers") by sculptor Emil Wikström.

7. See the futuristic design of Central Library Oodi

Set beside the railway tracks running north from Helsinki station, a series of cultural spaces showcase the country's long dedication to learning. The most striking space is the award-winning, modernist Oodi library, which hides airy reading spaces, shelves full of books and useful facilities for Helsinki citizens such as a sewing area and music studio behind its curvy contours.

There’s a cafe and terrace upstairs, with views towards the imposing Parliament House, which was built in the 1920s. Nearby is the glassy Musiikkitalo concert hall, where you can buy recordings of classical music at the shop Fuga Musiikki.

Planning tip: With children in tow, there are several indoor and outdoor play areas around the library, as well as a soundproofed quiet room for reading stories.

The Suomenlinna fortress is an appealing sprawl of museums, historic relics and green spaces. Anton Kudelin/Shutterstock

8. Explore the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress

Helsinki has more than 300 islands, from uninhabited islets to the substantial Suomenlinna sea fortress, a historic site dating from the 1740s, and Helsinki's only UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ferries to Suomenlinna run daily from the quay in front of the Kauppatori marketplace.

On the island, be prepared for plenty of walking. The fortifications and barracks host multiple museums, from toy and military collections to the Suomenlinna Museum, which explores the fortress' long history.

Paths lead across the island to viewpoints and picnic spots where locals like to sit out in summer. Peek inside the WWII submarine Vesikko, and wander around the old walls and cannons. There are numerous cafes and restaurants where you can stop to rest your feet and refuel.

Planning tip: Suomenlinna is accessible throughout the year, but the winter months are a particularly magical time to visit, with the pink-colored barrack buildings covered with snow and the island surrounded by a frozen sea. Buy tickets for the HSL (Helsinki Regional Transport Authority) ferries on the quay at Kauppatori.

9. Stroll through the green spaces of Kaivopuisto

Kaivopuisto is one of Helsinki's best-loved parks. Flanked by the Baltic Sea and home to some of the city's most grandiose buildings, the park became a bourgeois destination for leisurely strolls and spa treatments in the 19th century, and it remains a calm escape in the heart of Helsinki.

Locals from every walk of life gather in the park daily with their dogs, kids and picnic baskets, especially during the Labor Day celebrations from April 30 to May 1, when tens of thousands of people gather to celebrate at Kaivopuisto.

Observatory-topped Tähtitorninvuori is one of Helsinki's loveliest open spaces. jremes84/Shutterstock

10. See a sublime sunset at Tähtitorninvuori

Rising next to the terminal for ferries to Stockholm, the viewpoint atop Tähtitorninvuori (Observatory Hill) is one of Helsinki's best-kept secrets. Climb this 30m (98ft) hummock for fabulous views towards the turquoise-domed Helsinki Cathedral.

Pathways crisscross this green, elevated space. It's hard to imagine that the parking area carved into the rock beneath it also functions as an air-raid shelter – part of Finland’s highly developed nuclear defenses. Crowning the hill is an observatory dating from 1834, which contains an astronomy visitor center, open from Thursdays to Saturdays.

11. Get acquainted with Helsinki sauna culture

Saunas are integral to the Finnish way of life, and you should try to visit one of the many steamy establishments dotted around town to get a feel for the Helsinki lifestyle. We recommend Löyly, an urban sauna and restaurant complex beside the Baltic Sea in the developing Eira neighborhood.

Dipping into the ocean as part of a sauna session is made easy here. Just book a sauna, soak up the heat, then plunge into the water from the ocean-side platform, then make a dash back to the sauna. Afterward, enjoy quality food and drinks in the on-site restaurant.

Planning tip: The sauna, swimming areas and restaurant at Löyly are open year-round – meaning opportunities for ice-hole swimming in the winter.

12. Take pictures of old Helsinki on Huvilakatu

The central thoroughfare of Huvilakatu, with its colorful art nouveau architecture, is one of the most photographed streets in Helsinki. Even if you don’t take many snaps, it's worth visiting to take a look at the striking frontages here.

The street and its buildings were constructed between 1906 and 1910 and most have kept their original brightly-colored facades, offering a glimpse of an earlier age in Helsinki. Huvilakatu ends at a green park beside the Baltic Sea, a short walk from Kaivopuisto.

With its eye-like skylights, the Amos Rex museum is one of Helsinki's most striking buildings. Lena Si/Shutterstock

13. Immerse yourself in the ultra-modern exhibitions at Amos Rex

Built beneath an old bus station, the Amos Rex art museum witnessed huge queues when it first opened in 2018, and lines are still common here on busier days. And little wonder – the contemporary art exhibitions here include shows from the top names of the art world, with works that are a perfect match for the somewhat eerie underground museum space.

Above ground, it's all fun and games. The museum's skylights, bulging above the ground, form the hub of an architecturally striking public space that adults and kids love to wander around. The museum is open daily except Tuesdays, but you can peer in through the skylights any day of the week.

14. Catch a concert at Tavastia

Despite its relatively small size, Tavastia is one of the most prestigious rock music venues in Finland. Opened in 1970, this is one of Europe's oldest rock clubs, and during its rowdy history, many influential names have performed here, from Finnish bands like HIM, Children of Bodom and Nightwish, to the Foo Fighters and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

It's not all megastars at Tavastia; the venue regularly gives the floor to up-and-coming bands, too. Whether the gig is big or small, the atmosphere is always magnificent. On Saturdays, the disco tunes kick in at 11:30pm for those seeking a late-night bop.

Seurasaari's Open-Air Folk Museum is dotted with traditional Finnish buildings. KKulikov/Shutterstock

15. Explore rural Finnish life at an open-air museum

The interesting Open-Air Folk Museum (Seurasaaren Ulkomuseo) on the small island of Seurasaari to the west of Helsinki features a collection of historic buildings that showcase the lifestyles of people living in different parts of rural Finland over the centuries. It’s best explored during the summer, as much of the experience takes place outdoors.

Kids will love exploring the forested grounds of Seurasaari, which are dotted with original wooden cottages and farmhouses, some dating as far back as the 18th century. All have been relocated to the island from other parts of the country, offering a unique snapshot of Finnish life.

Planning tip: Bus 24 will take you from central Helsinki to the bridge leading to Seurasaari, from where you can walk to the museum.

16. Learn all about Finnish Design

Located on the border of the central Punavuori and Kaartinkaupunki neighborhoods, the Design Museum is a must for anyone intrigued by the Finnish love of creating bold everyday objects. Past exhibitions have covered everything from Ilmari Tapiovaara's woodwork and Eero Aarnio's chairs and lamps to Lotta Nieminen's modern illustrations and children’s books. It’s open daily except Monday.

Detour: For glasswork and ceramics aficionados, a side trip to the Design Museum's satellite space – the Iittala and Arabia Design Centre in Helsinki’s Arabianranta district – is a must.

Temppeliaukio (aka the Rock Church) is a truly remarkable space in Helsinki. Andrei Bortnikau/Shutterstock

17. Enter the stunning Temppeliaukio church

Also known as the “Rock Church,” Temppeliaukio is one of Europe’s most unusual religious buildings. Carved out of solid rock in 1969, this Lutheran chapel, designed by brothers Timo and Tuomo Suomalainen, regularly holds orchestral concerts in its circular, rock-cut hall.

Set in Helsinki’s Töölö neighborhood, it’s hailed for its perfect acoustics and it’s a classic example of Finnish minimalist, nature-inspired architecture. Climb to the roof to see the green copper dome emerging shyly from the rock.

Planning tip: The church is open to visitors daily, except during services – check the church website for service times before visiting.

18. Delve into the country’s history at the National Museum of Finland

You can't miss the Jugendstil building of the Kansallismuseo (National Museum of Finland) on Mannerheimintie, opposite Alvar Aalto's striking Finlandia Hall. Partly the work of Eliel Saarinen, the museum’s castle-meets-medieval-church design is a defining example of the National Romantic style in Finnish architecture.

It provides an eye-catching space for a collection of exhibits relating to Finnish cultural history from the Stone Age to modern times. The museum opened in 1916, and the collection spans everything from Finno-Ugric artifacts and old coinage to nautical mementos and displays on modern music. You can also see some 40,000 items from other world cultures, from as far afield as Alaska and Namibia.

Kapelli is one of Helsinki's favorite spots for an alfresco lunch. diatrezor/Getty Images

19. Experience Finnish fine dining

The Finnish capital’s dining scene has a focus on sustainability, farm-to-table ingredients and Nordic minimalism. This makes Helsinki a top choice for food lovers in search of some memorable fine dining.

Michelin-starred Grön is a Helsinki institution that works magic with produce from local farms while keeping sustainability in mind; the menu is always worth sampling and vegan options are available. You’ll also want to book ahead for the popular, upmarket BasBas Kulma, where you can explore Finnish cuisine via a six-plate tasting menu.

Also check out Michelin-starred Palace – open since 1952 – with its gorgeous harbor view, innovative take on Finnish gastronomy, and a reclaimed ship’s propellor welcoming diners by the entrance. For lunch in a historic setting, don't overlook Kappeli in Esplanadi park.



20. Explore Nuuksio National Park

About 35km (22 miles) northwest of Helsinki, Nuuksio National Park is a perfect spot for a peaceful day's outing from Helsinki, with landscapes ranging from ponds and lakes with jewel-like waters to ancient forests, cliffs and gorges.

Around the Suomen luontokeskus Haltia (Finnish Nature Centre Haltia), there are several looping trails with viewpoints and campfire spots, as well as a center for downhill mountain biking. You can also get off the bus in Kattila and walk along trails to the nature center.

Planning tip: To get here, take the bus or train from Helsinki to Espoo, then bus 245 to Suomen luontokeskus Haltia (Finnish Nature Centre Haltia), where you can pick up park maps. The bus ride takes about 20 minutes. There are a few accommodation options in the park should you wish to relax in nature overnight.

This article was adapted from the Lonely Planet Finland guidebook published in July 2023.