One of Carl Ludvig Engel’s finest creations, the chalk-white neoclassical Lutheran cathedral presides over Senaatintori (Senate Sq). Created to serve as a reminder of God’s supremacy, its high flight of stairs is now a popular meeting place. Zinc statues of the 12 Apostles guard the city from the roof of the church. The spartan, almost mausoleum-like interior has little ornamentation under the lofty dome, apart from an altar painting and three stern statues of Reformation heroes Martin Luther, Philipp Melanchthon and Mikael Agricola.
Tuomiokirkko
Helsinki
