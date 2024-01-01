Johan Ludvig Runeberg Statue

Finland's national poet and composer of the Finnish national anthem, Johan Ludvig Runeberg, is commemorated by a statue in the city's central Esplanadin Puisto. It was unveiled in 1885. Interestingly, Runeberg's name does not appear on the memorial as it was considered self-evident when it was installed.
