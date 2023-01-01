One in a series of elegant, contemporary buildings in this part of town, curvaceous, metallic Kiasma, designed by Steven Holl and finished in 1998, is a symbol of the city’s modernisation. It exhibits an eclectic collection of Finnish and international contemporary art, including digital art, and has excellent facilities for kids. It includes a theatre and a hugely popular glass-sided cafe and terrace, yet the most successful thing about it is that it’s been embraced by the people of Helsinki.

Guided tours in English, lasting 45 minutes, take place at 2pm on the first Saturday of the month (included in admission).

Locals sunbathe on the grassy fringes and skateboarders perform aerobatics under the stern gaze of Mannerheim’s statue outside.