Built in 2012 by Helsinki architectural firm K2S, this exquisite, ultracontemporary curvilinear chapel is constructed from wood (wax-treated spruce outside, oiled alder planks inside, with pews crafted from ash) and offers quiet contemplation in cocoon-like surrounds. Its altar cross is the work of blacksmith Antti Nieminen. Known as the Chapel of Silence, the Lutheran chapel is ecumenical and welcomes people of all (or no) faiths. True to its name, inside is the purest silence you'll find in Helsinki.