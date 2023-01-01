Luonnontieteellinen Museo

The city’s natural history museum is known for its controversial weathervane of a sperm impregnating an ovum. Modern exhibitions such as Story of the Bones, which puts skeletons in an evolutionary context, bring new life to the University of Helsinki’s extensive collection of mammals, birds and other creatures, including all Finnish species. Download the free audio app from the website.

Admission is free on the first Friday of the month, from 2pm to 5pm June to August, and from 1pm to 4pm from September to May.