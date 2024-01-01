Mannerheim Statue

Helsinki

LoginSave

This equestrian statue of Finland's most famous military commander stands next to the Kiasma museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Suomenlinna (Sveaborg) Fortress in Helsinki, Finland

    Suomenlinna

    2.29 MILES

    Suomenlinna, the ‘fortress of Finland’, straddles a cluster of car-free islands connected by bridges. This Unesco World Heritage site was originally built…

  • Finland, Helsinki, main entrance of the Ateneum Art Museum

    Ateneum

    0.28 MILES

    Occupying a palatial 1887 neo-Renaissance building, Finland’s premier art gallery offers a crash course in the nation’s art. It houses Finnish paintings…

  • Design Museum

    Design Museum

    0.68 MILES

    An unmissable stop for Finnish design aficionados, Helsinki's Design Museum has a permanent collection that looks at the roots of Finnish design in the…

  • Kansallismuseo

    Kansallismuseo

    0.28 MILES

    Built in National Romantic art nouveau style and opened in 1916, Finland’s premier historical museum looks a bit like a Gothic church with its heavy…

  • Seurasaaren Ulkomuseo

    Seurasaaren Ulkomuseo

    2 MILES

    Situated 5.5km northwest of the city centre, this excellent island-set museum has a collection of 87 historic wooden buildings transferred here from…

  • Kiasma

    Kiasma

    0.01 MILES

    One in a series of elegant, contemporary buildings in this part of town, curvaceous, metallic Kiasma, designed by Steven Holl and finished in 1998, is a…

  • Vanha Porvoo

    Vanha Porvoo

    29.52 MILES

    One of Finland's most enticing old quarters, this tangle of cobbled alleys and wooden warehouses is entrancing. Once a vibrant port and market, Porvoo now…

  • Amos Rex

    Amos Rex

    0.1 MILES

    Set beneath the iconic 1936 Lasipalatsi building, art museum Amos Rex opened in 2018. Sweeping staircases take you below ground to the exhibition halls…

View more attractions

Nearby Helsinki attractions

1. Kiasma

0.01 MILES

One in a series of elegant, contemporary buildings in this part of town, curvaceous, metallic Kiasma, designed by Steven Holl and finished in 1998, is a…

2. Amos Rex

0.1 MILES

Set beneath the iconic 1936 Lasipalatsi building, art museum Amos Rex opened in 2018. Sweeping staircases take you below ground to the exhibition halls…

3. Sanomatalo

0.11 MILES

The gleaming glass headquarters of the main daily newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, is an iconic modern Helsinki building, designed by Finnish architects Jan…

4. Parliament House

0.13 MILES

Finland's imposing parliament building was designed by Finnish architect Johan Sigfrid Sirén and inaugurated in 1931. Its pared-back neoclassicism…

5. Oodi

0.14 MILES

Opened late 2018 as a 100th anniversary gift to the people of Finland, the central library is as aesthetically pleasing as it is intellectually…

6. Luonnontieteellinen Museo

0.15 MILES

The city’s natural history museum is known for its controversial weathervane of a sperm impregnating an ovum. Modern exhibitions such as Story of the…

7. Kamppi Chapel

0.16 MILES

Built in 2012 by Helsinki architectural firm K2S, this exquisite, ultracontemporary curvilinear chapel is constructed from wood (wax-treated spruce…

8. Kunsthalle Helsinki

0.19 MILES

Housed in a Jugendstil-style building dating back to 1928, Kunsthalle Helsinki hosts up to seven major, mostly contemporary exhibitions every year. Recent…