Opened late 2018 as a 100th anniversary gift to the people of Finland, the central library is as aesthetically pleasing as it is intellectually stimulating, with spaces to read, hang out with friends, sew a garment, do some band practice, and create your own object with 3D printers. There are books to browse – a modest 100,000, but at a mere click of a button you can access the rest of the collection to be delivered to your nearest pick-up point.