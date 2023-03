Rautatientori (Railway Sq) flanks the eastern side of Helsinki's glorious National Romantic art nouveau train station. Designed by Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen (1873–1950), the railway station is one of the world's most beautiful, with a granite facade, clock tower, copper roofing and twin pairs of statues holding spherical lamps that are illuminated when darkness falls. The Jääpuisto outdoor ice-skating rink sets up here in winter.