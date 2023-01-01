An unmissable stop for Finnish design aficionados, Helsinki's Design Museum has a permanent collection that looks at the roots of Finnish design in the nation’s traditions and nature. Changing exhibitions focus on contemporary design – everything from clothing to household furniture. From June to August, 30-minute tours in English take place at 2pm on Saturday and are included in admission. Combination tickets with the nearby Museum of Finnish Architecture are a great-value way to see the two museums.

In summer the Design Museum and Museum of Finnish Architecture have a shared summer pavilion (free admission), which is built by students from collaborating universities to create a sustainable structure.