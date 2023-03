Helsinki’s largest church, with seating for 2600 worshippers, is the soaring neo-Gothic St John’s Lutheran Church. Designed by Swedish architect Adolf Melander, it's topped by distinctive 74m-high twin spires. Construction began in 1888; it was consecrated in 1891. Excellent acoustics make it a memorable place for free organ concerts at 7pm on Wednesdays in August, as well as ticketed concerts throughout the year – check the program online.