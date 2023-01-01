Observatory Hill Park

Designed in 1868 by Swedish landscaper Knut Forsberg in the style of a German city park, and completed in 1889 by his compatriot Svante Olsson, this sloping, 6.7-hectare park was created around its namesake observatory. The observatory ceased operating in 2010, but today houses an astronomy-focused exhibition space. Fires were once lit on the high, barren hill to guide seafarers into Helsinki's harbour. Its grassy expanses, planted with tulips and daffodils, are especially picturesque in spring.