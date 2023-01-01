On the waterfront, this sprawling park dating from 1834 is a favourite Helsinki idyll. There are expanses of lawns; numerous sculptures and winding paths; the waterside Mattolaituri cafe; the bar-club Kaivohuone – originally the park's spa, dating from 1838; and a small, domed observatory, Ursa, dating from 1926. In winter, tobogganing down the slopes is a popular pastime for kids. Locals flock to the park on Vappu for picnics with sparkling wine.

Rock, pop and classical concerts take place in the park during summer.

