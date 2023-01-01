Seurasaaren Ulkomuseo

Situated 5.5km northwest of the city centre, this excellent island-set museum has a collection of 87 historic wooden buildings transferred here from around Finland. There's everything from haylofts to a mansion, parsonage and church, as well as the beautiful giant rowboats used to transport churchgoing communities. Prices and hours refer to entering the museum's buildings, where guides in traditional costume demonstrate folk dancing and crafts. Otherwise you're free to roam the picturesque wooded island, where there are several cafes.

There are guided tours in English at 3pm daily from mid-June to mid-August (included in admission). In May and September, the admission prices drops to €7 for adults. The island is also the venue for Helsinki’s biggest Juhannus bonfires and a popular area for picnicking. From central Helsinki, take bus 24.