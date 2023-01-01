Temppeliaukion Kirkko

Hewn into solid stone, the Temppeliaukion church, designed by Timo and Tuomo Suomalainen in 1969, feels close to a Finnish ideal of spirituality in nature – you could be in a rocky glade were it not for the stunning 24m-diameter roof covered in 22km of copper stripping. The acoustics are exceptional; regular concerts take place here. Opening times vary, depending on events and seasons, so check online before visiting. There are fewer tour groups to navigate around midweek.

A short prayer is offered in English at noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.