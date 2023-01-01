Parliament House

Finland's imposing parliament building was designed by Finnish architect Johan Sigfrid Sirén and inaugurated in 1931. Its pared-back neoclassicism combined with early 20th-century modernism gives it a serious, even somewhat mausoleum-like appearance. After lengthy renovations of its facade and interior (including a total replacement of its utilities) as part of Finland's centenary of independence commemorations, it reopened in 2017. It's possible to visit by guided tour (English tours are available); check the website for details.