Villa Gyllenberg

In a lovely setting on Kuusisaari island, this private gallery in a 1938 villa has works ranging from the Italian Renaissance to an extensive collection by Helsinki-born painter Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946), renowned for her self-portraits and realist works. Classical concerts (€10) regularly take place here. Buses 194 and 195 from Kamppi bus station run here year-round; during summer (June to August) there are also 50-minute ferries to the island from the kauppatori three times daily.

A combination ticket with the Didrichsen Taidemuseo, 400m to the north, costs €18.