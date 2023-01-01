Gallen-Kallelan Museo

Part castle, part studio, this was the home of Akseli Gallen-Kallela (1865–1931), one of Finland’s most significant artists. Many of his works are displayed here, including his famed Kalevala illustrations. The tranquillity of the lakeside location is somewhat disturbed these days by the whoosh of the nearby Helsinki–Turku motorway, but it remains a worthwhile visit. From Helsinki, the fastest way to get here is to take bus 106 from Kamppi to Majurinkulma, from where it's a 1.2km walk east.

Alternatively, take tram 4 to its terminus then walk 2km east to reach the museum.