Didrichsen Taidemuseo

On the island of Kuusisaari, this striking villa is filled with elegant objets d'art, including some Mayan and Chinese pieces, Finnish golden-age works and 20th-century international art, including paintings by Picasso, Miró and Kandinsky and a Henry Moore sculpture. It also stages two to three changing exhibitions each year. From June to August, ferries run from the kauppatori three times daily; journey time is 50 minutes. Alternatively, take bus 194 or 195 from Kamppi bus station.

A combination ticket with Villa Gyllenberg, 400m south, costs €18.