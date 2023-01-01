Espoo Museum of Modern Art

In the commuter city of Espoo, this museum has a huge collection of mostly Finnish modern art, ranging from the early 20th century to the present. Works by acclaimed ceramicist Rut Bryk (1916–99) are a highlight. Sharing the same address and opening hours, and visitable with the same ticket, other museums on site (covering Espoo city, toys and horology) can round out a day trip. From Kamppi bus station, take bus 106 or 110 to the WeeGee-Talo stop.

Many performances during the April Jazz Festival are held here.