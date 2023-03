This sprawling site once manufactured sea cables and later became Nokia’s main factory until the 1980s. It’s now a cultural complex with design studios, galleries, expositions, and regular music, theatre and dance performances. Also here are a photography museum, theatre museum and a hotel-and-restaurant museum. Tram 8 stops just 150m east of Kaapelitehdas at Länsisatamankatu, or take the metro to Ruoholahti and walk 600m west.