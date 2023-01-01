Sinebrychoffin Taidemuseo

One of Helsinki's finest collections of classic European paintings is in these 1842-built former brewery offices, which also contained living quarters for the Sinebrychoff family of brewers. On the 2nd floor, the house museum of Paul and Fanny Sinebrychoff displays the main collection of old masters, furniture and other artefacts bequeathed to the Finnish government by Fanny Sinebrychoff in 1921. The Empire room is an impressive re-creation that drips with chandeliers and opulence. Outstanding temporary exhibitions also take place here.

From 5pm to 8pm on the first Wednesday of the month, admission to exhibitions is also free.