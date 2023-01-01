Mannerheim-Museo

This fascinating museum by Kaivopuisto was the home of Baron Gustav Mannerheim, former president, commander in chief of the Finnish army and Finnish Civil War victor. The great field marshal never owned the building; he rented it from chocolate magnate Karl Fazer until his death. The house tells of Mannerheim’s intrepid life with hundreds of military medals and photographs from his Asian expedition. Entry includes an informative, compulsory one-hour guided tour (in English); the last is at 3pm.