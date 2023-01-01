Nuuksio National Park

Close enough to Helsinki for a half-day trip, 35km northwest of the city, this 4500-hectare national park gives an immersive introduction to Finnish nature. An equidistant 4.6km walk north of its nature centre, Haltia, are two trailheads, Haukkalampi and Kattila (3km apart), offering easy walking or cross-country ski trails through wooded Ice–Age–chiselled valleys that are a habitat for elk, lynx and nocturnal flying squirrels. There are campsites, cottages and huts available, which can be booked through Haltia.

Bus 245A runs to various stops around the park from Espoo Central train station, which is served by frequent trains from Helsinki's train station.