Tytyrin Elämyskaivos

Learn all about the history and engineering of mining at this working limestone mine, 500m north of Lohja centre. A new state-of-the-art lift whisks visitors 110m underground. (It's not quite as exciting as the funicular that used to transport guests, but it's much faster.) Exhibits show off old mining equipment and underground art exhibits; the tour culminates in a hokey but fun sound-and-light presentation over an awesome quarried cavern. Standard tours are in Finnish; book ahead for an English tour.