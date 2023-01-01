Raseborg Castle Ruins

Looming on a high rock overlooking a grassy sward, the late-14th-century Raseborg Castle was strategically crucial in the 15th century, when it protected the trading town of Tuna and exiled king of Sweden Karl Knutsson Bonde held his court here. The castle was abandoned in 1558 and lay deserted for more than 300 years. Nowadays the crumbling fortress is ripe for exploration, or you can sign up for a tour with Slottsknekten (www.slottsknekten.fi).

The castle is in Snappertuna, 18km east of Ekenäs via Rd 25. Buses are limited to non-existent.