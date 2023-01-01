Almost 90% of the 5200-hectare Ekenäs Archipelago National Park is water, so to explore the 1300 islands you’ll need to take a tour from Ekenäs harbour, such as an archipelago cruise with Saariston Laivaristeilyt or a kayaking tour with Paddlingsfabriken. You might also charter your own boat; the tourist office has a list of charter craft.

The most popular island is Älgö, with a 2km nature trail that takes in the island’s observation tower. There’s an old fisherman’s home that’s been converted to include a sauna and campsite facilities. There are also campgrounds on the islands of Fladalandet and Modermagan, but many other islands are off-limits to visitors, particularly the ecologically fragile outer islands. For information on the park and campground bookings, visit Naturum Visitor Centre in Ekenäs.