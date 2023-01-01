Neljän Tuulen Tupa

On Little Pine Island, 1.5km east of the town centre, is the House of the Four Winds, where locals snuck swigs of ‘hard tea’ during the Finnish Prohibition (1919–32). Disturbed by the merrymaking, Field Marshal CGE Mannerheim, who had his summer cottage nearby, bought the house in 1927, imported tea sets from France and personally ran the place until 1931. There's a beautiful cafe and summer terrace, with granite tables carved from the surrounding rocks.