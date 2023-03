The highlight of the Ekenäs museum is the exhibit on the life and art of Finnish painter Helene Schjerfbeck, with a rotating display of 30 artworks. Other exhibits – spread over five buildings – trace the town's history back to the Stone Age. The Lindblad building re-creates a 1950s photographer’s studio, while the Commoner's House displays the interiors and furnishings (in period styles) of a merchant's home.