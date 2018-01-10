Welcome to Helsinki
Spectacularly entwined with the Baltic's bays, inlets and islands, Helsinki's boulevards and backstreets are awash with magnificent architecture, intriguing drinking and dining venues and groundbreaking design.
Design Scene
Finland is famed for its streamlined, functional, stylish design. In the 20th century, pioneers such as Alvar and Aino Aalto cemented its reputation, and the capital remains the country's creative hub. Helsinki's design scene is one of the most electrifying in the world today, and a major influence across the globe. Boutiques, workshops and galleries filled with glassware, lighting, textiles and innovative homewares proliferate in the Design District just south of the centre in Punavuori, which is home to Helsinki's superb Design Museum, and throughout the city, from its thoroughfares to repurposed industrial spaces.
Architectural Innovations
Taking its cues from the design scene, architecture in Helsinki is flourishing. Contemporary highlights include the Kiasma museum of contemporary art (1998) and concert hall Musiikkitalo (2011). Modernism is exemplified by Alvar Aalto's Akateeminen Kirjakauppa (1969) and Finlandia Talo concert hall (1971), along with Timo and Tuomo Suomalainen's astonishing rock-carved church, the Temppeliaukio (1969). Finland's art nouveau movement, National Romanticism, has left a glorious legacy of buildings from the era such as Helsinki's beautiful train station (1919). Functionalism, wooden architecture (including 1920s classicism and 2012's Kamppi chapel) and Byzantine-Russian, neo-Renaissance and neoclassical styles are all woven into the city's fabric.
Finnish Flavours
Locally sourced, seasonal, sustainably farmed and foraged ingredients might be red-hot worldwide trends today, but in Finland they have long been a way of life. Wildlife such as reindeer, elk, bear and snow grouse, along with shoals of fish such as salmon and freshwater arctic char, find their way onto plates here, together with forest mushrooms, bushels of berries, including lingonberries and prized cloudberries, herbs and specialities such as tar. Finnish flavours can be found all over Helsinki, from a historic kauppahalli (covered market) to venerable restaurants, creative bistros and Michelin-starred gastronomy labs, in addition to international cuisines.
Natural Environment
While it's a culture-packed urban centre, Helsinki is surrounded by sublime natural environment that's easily reached from every part of the city. Opportunities to get active abound here, from boating to its archipelago's islands, strolling along its beaches and through its extensive parks and gardens, and hiking in its surrounding forests. When snow blankets the city in winter and the seas freeze, snowshoeing, cross-country and downhill skiing, ice skating and ice fishing on the many bays are all invigorating ways to keep warm while staying in touch with nature.
Top experiences in Helsinki
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Grön in Kamppi & TöölöBistro
-
Olo in Kruununhaka & KatajanokkaFinnish
-
Demo in Punavuori & UllanlinnaFinnish
-
Vanha Kauppahalli in Punavuori & UllanlinnaMarket
-
Saaristo in HelsinkiFinnish
-
Kuu in Kamppi & TöölöFinnish
-
Cafe Regatta in Kamppi & TöölöCafe
-
Suomenlinnan Panimo in HelsinkiFinnish
-
Savoy in Punavuori & UllanlinnaFinnish
-
Story in Punavuori & UllanlinnaCafe
Recent articles
Helsinki activities
Helsinki Card
The Helsinki Card comes with a complete guidebook of all the included attractions and excellent maps of the city. With you free travel on public transport (trams, metro, buses, train, boats to the islands) as well as free entrance to all major sights and museums, the Helsinki card is a great way to explore the city. You will be well equipped to get the most out of your stay in the city. The Helsinki Card also offers great value discounts such as 30% discount on the Finnair airport bus, discounts on tours out of town, tours to Tallinn, restaurants, concerts, sports, sauna, rentals and much more. You can choose a 24-, 48- or 72-hour Helsinki Card or Helsinki Card Region which also includes free travel on public transport in whole metropolitan area and rail link between Helsinki city center and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. SAVE MONEY WITH THE HELSINKI CARD OFFERING: Free Helsinki Audio City Tour Panorama Sightseeing Tour in 10 languages (operates daily) Unlimited travel on Helsinki’s public buses, trams, metro, trains and boats Free admission to top museums and attractions Complimentary travel to and discounted entry to Korkeasaari Zoo Island Free travel to and admission to Suomenlinna Fortress 30% discount on the Finnair airport bus between central Helsinki and Helsinki Airport Complimentary guidebook, including city map and sightseeing information, available in English, German, Swedish, Russian and Finnish.
Helsinki Sightseeing Canal Cruise
Hop aboard your sightseeing cruise at the Market Square in central Helsinki and take a seat in the boat’s lower saloon, or take a stroll around the deck, admiring the sights of Helsinki as you cruise. Some 62 miles (100km) of gorgeous coastline frame the city, and the sea that surrounds it is home to an archipelago of nearly 300 islands. Watch out for Korkeasaari Island, home to Helsinki Zoo, and pass the incredible Suomenlinna Maritime Fortress – a UNESCO World Heritage Site that straddles several skerries (smaller islands) in the Helsinki archipelago. Listen to the onboard commentary to learn fun facts and trivia about this top Helsinki attraction; built in the mid-18th century, the maritime fortress was created as a principal military base for Sweden during the Russo-Swedish War.Order a drink from the onboard bar (own expense), and relax while gliding past Degerö Canal, one of the city’s iconic waterways. Look out for Helsinki’s impressive fleet of icebreaker ships, which help keep most of Finland’s ports open throughout the bitter winters, and hear tales of the city’s history. Founded as an important hub for Baltic Sea trade in the 16th century, Helsinki was later conquered by Russia before becoming the independent city as it stands today. After 1.5 hours cruising around the shoreline, return to the port near Market Square.
Helsinki Shore Excursion: Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
One of Scandinavia’s most laid-back cities, Helsinki is relaxed yet vibrant with a host of exciting attractions just waiting to be explored. Architecture harks back to days of Russian and Swedish rule, and the city’s maritime heritage gives its history an interesting edge. So when your cruise ship docks in port, hop aboard your comfortable, open-top, double-decker bus and discover sightseeing opportunities galore.Admire top city attractions such as Senate Square – home to Helsinki Cathedral – and Temppeliaukio Church, a place of worship and concert venue that is carved from local bedrock. Pass the functionalist Lasipalatsi building or perhaps hop off at the Market Square, Helsinki’s most international and famous market.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 1.5 hours) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the eight stops around the city to explore Helsinki’s countless delights.Helsinki Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Senate Square The Olympia Terminal / Silja Line Café Ursula Eira (Only 15min walking to/from Hernesaari cruise terminal LMA, LMB) Hernesaari Cruise Terminal (Stop only on the certain cruise ship days) Melkki Cruise Terminal (Stop only on the certain cruise ship days) Flea Market Swedish Theatre Market Square Kiasma Temppeliaukio Church (Rock Church) Sibelius monument Olympic Stadium (Olympic Stadium under renovation) National Museum, Parliament House and Helsinki Music Centre Ateneum Art Museum, Central Railway Station This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Helsinki Red Bus 24h Hop-On Hop-Off Ticket
Enjoy excellent views of Finland's vibrant capital Helsinki from comfort of the top of a double-decker bus. The tour takes you to all the main sights and the must-sees of Helsinki including Senate Square, the city centre and Bulevardi avenue with a range of high-end restaurants, cafes and art galleries lining the street.The tour also include a stop at the cruise terminal. Extensive multilingual audio guide through individual head phones is available in 10 languages. The tour departs daily every half an hour and you may board the bus at any of the 18 stops around the city, listed below. Full list of stops:1. Senate Square2. Havis Amanda3. Olympia Terminal / Mannerheim Museum4. Kaivopuisto Park5. Eira6. Hernesaari Cruise Terminal (for cruise ships)7. Melkki Cruise Terminal (for cruise ships)8. Hietalahti Flea Market / Market Hall9. Bulevardi10. Tennis Palace / Kamppi11. Rock Church12. Sibelius Monument13. Olympic Stadium14. Parliament / National Museum15. City Centre / Lasipalatsi16. Swedish Theatre17. Esplanade / Market Square18. Senate Square
City Sightseeing Helsinki Hop On Hop Off Tour
A famously laid-back Scandinavian city, Helsinki is relaxed yet vibrant with a host of exciting attractions that beg to be discovered. Architecture harks back to days of Russian and Swedish rule, and the city’s maritime heritage gives its history an interesting edge. So hop aboard your comfortable, open-top, double-decker bus and discover sightseeing opportunities galore.Admire top city attractions such as Senate Square – home to Helsinki Cathedral – and Temppeliaukio Church, a place of worship and concert venue that is carved from local bedrock. Pass the functionalist Lasipalatsi building or perhaps hop off at the Market Square, Helsinki’s most international and famous market.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 1.5 hours) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the 18 stops around the city to explore Helsinki’s countless delights.Helsinki Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Senate Square The Olympia Terminal (Silja Line) / Mannerheim Museum Cafe Ursula/ Kaivopuisto Park Compass Square Eira Hernesaari Cruise Terminal Löyly Melkki Cruise Terminal Flea Market/ Bulevardi Swedish Theater/ Design Museum Market Square (Departure point for Beautiful Canal Route) Kiasma/ Central Railway Station Temppeliaukio Church (Rock Church) Sibelius Monument Olympic Stadium National Museum/ Parliament House/ Helsinki Music Center Ateneum Art Museum/ Central Railway Station Botanic Garden
Helsinki National Hall with Sibelius Finland Music Experience
The Sibelius Finland live concert takes place at the centrally located Helsinki National Hall, Address Aleksanterinkatu 44 in Finnish Kansallissali, known for its Romantic style.This inspiring musical and visual production introduces you to a piece of Finnish culture through the compositions of Jean Sibelius (1865-1957): Finlandia, Kuusi, Romance, Rondino, and Valse Triste. Performed by some of the best musicians in Finland in cooperation with the Sibelius Academy, the narrated performance features images of Finland and selected graphic illustrations by an award-winning professor of art and design. Through his graphics, you'll gain insight into the importance of nature to Finnish identity, which is also a theme in Jean Sibelius' compositions.