By the bridge at Suomenlinna that connects Iso Mustasaari and the main island, Susisaari, is Suomenlinna-Museo, a two-level museum covering the history of the fortress. It’s very information heavy, but provides good background. Displays (with interpretative signs in English) include maps and scale models of ships and the fortress itself. A helpful 25-minute audiovisual display plays every 30 minutes (with multilingual headphones, including an English option). Tickets include entry to the Vesikko submarine.