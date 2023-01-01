Ehrensvärd-Museo

Perhaps the most interesting of the museums at Suomenlinna, this was once the home of Augustin Ehrensvärd, who designed the fortress, and later the official residence of the fort's commanders. An attractive 18th-century house, it holds numerous portraits, prints and models giving an insight into daily life on the island. Ehrensvärd’s tomb sits outside in the square, and opposite is an evocative shipyard, where sailmakers and other workers have been building ships since the 1750s.

The dry dock holds up to two dozen boats; these days it's used for the maintenance of wooden vessels.