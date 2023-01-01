Suomnelinna Toy Museum

A three-storey wooden cottage houses this delightful private collection of hundreds of dolls and nearly as many teddy bears, dating from the early 19th century to the early 1970s. There are wind-up toys, model aeroplanes and boats, and dolls' houses. Look out for cute Moomin figures from the works of Helsinki-born author and illustrator Tove Jansson. The cafe serves delicious home-baked cakes, ice creams and lots of colourful sweets. It's on the main island at Suomenlinna.